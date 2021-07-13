Scattered Storms Return Today After a Quieter Morning in Acadiana

Tuesday morning is starting off much quieter compared to yesterday as rain chances are slim to none across Acadiana.

Scattered showers and storms will be back during the afternoon but the rainfall won’t be as widespread as Monday. Rain chances will increase to 40% and will stay there throughout the afternoon before easing up during the evening hours. A few storms could produce heavy rains.

Otherwise, typical summer heat and humidity is expected for Acadiana. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 70s, by the afternoon they will be back in the lower 90s. The heat index for the hottest part of the day should run between 100° to 107°. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks if working outside in this heat.

Sunny

Abbeville

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Opelousas

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

