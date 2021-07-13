Scattered Storms Return Today After a Quieter Morning in Acadiana

Tuesday morning is starting off much quieter compared to yesterday as rain chances are slim to none across Acadiana.





Scattered showers and storms will be back during the afternoon but the rainfall won’t be as widespread as Monday. Rain chances will increase to 40% and will stay there throughout the afternoon before easing up during the evening hours. A few storms could produce heavy rains.

Otherwise, typical summer heat and humidity is expected for Acadiana. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 70s, by the afternoon they will be back in the lower 90s. The heat index for the hottest part of the day should run between 100° to 107°. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks if working outside in this heat.