The weather is quieter this morning with no showers or storms in Acadiana. Scattered storms will make a comeback for the afternoon as rain chances increase to 40%.

Areas of fog are developing this Wednesday morning with visibility around 1 mile or less south of Lafayette. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 70s with little to no threat for rain. Scattered storms will pop up this afternoon with hot and muggy weather. Highs today will reach the lower 90s with a heat index into the triple digits.