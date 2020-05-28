Rain chances are expected to increase to 40% this Thursday with scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon. A few storms today could be strong to severe with damaging winds and/or large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana in the “Marginal Risk” outlook which is considered to be a 1 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe storms. I think the sever threat will remain slim for our area. Besides the rain chances, conditions will be very warm and humid with high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered Storms Possible Today with a Low Threat for Severe Weather
Abbeville67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent