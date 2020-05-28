Scattered Storms Possible Today with a Low Threat for Severe Weather

Live Now
Rain chances are expected to increase to 40% this Thursday with scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon. A few storms today could be strong to severe with damaging winds and/or large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana in the “Marginal Risk” outlook which is considered to be a 1 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe storms. I think the sever threat will remain slim for our area. Besides the rain chances, conditions will be very warm and humid with high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sidebar