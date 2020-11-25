Scattered Storms Likely Today with a Low Severe Risk in Acadiana





Scattered showers and storms will be likely in Acadiana this morning into the early afternoon hours as a cold front moves through the area. Most models point to a line of storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 8:00 to 10:00 am this morning.

Setup within the atmosphere could support a few strong and severe storms. The main threat is low but storms could produce damaging winds and/or a short-lived, weak tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather today. This is considered a 1 out 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms as 5 is the highest likelihood.

Warm and breezy weather this morning will be followed by a cooling afternoon. Rain chances should end early in the afternoon and the severe threat will end too.