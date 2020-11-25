Scattered Storms Likely Today with a Low Severe Risk in Acadiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and storms will be likely in Acadiana this morning into the early afternoon hours as a cold front moves through the area. Most models point to a line of storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 8:00 to 10:00 am this morning.

Setup within the atmosphere could support a few strong and severe storms. The main threat is low but storms could produce damaging winds and/or a short-lived, weak tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather today. This is considered a 1 out 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms as 5 is the highest likelihood.

Warm and breezy weather this morning will be followed by a cooling afternoon. Rain chances should end early in the afternoon and the severe threat will end too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar