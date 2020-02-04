We are tracking scattered light to moderate rains this Tuesday morning for Acadiana. Rain chances will start the day around 40% but should decrease a little for the afternoon hours. Otherwise, Acadiana stays warm, breezy, and cloudy today. Temperatures are already in the mid 60s this morning along with strong south winds gusting to near 30 mph. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 70s as clouds stay abundant and the winds stay strong.
Scattered Showers Today as Acadiana Stays Warm and Breezy
