Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Scattered Showers this Morning, 2nd Round of Heavy Storms Roll in this Afternoon

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The first round of heavy rains are already moving out of Acadiana early this Thursday morning leaving behind a few scattered showers. Rain chances will ramp back up for the afternoon as a second round of showers and storms move through Acadiana. Heavy rains are possible along with a low threat for severe weather. A few storms could produce damaging winds and/or a brief and weak tornado. Overall, Acadiana will receive 1-3″ inches of rain with isolated areas seeing 4-6″ inches. The severe threat should end late this evening but showers will continue into Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
56°F Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
56°F Rain. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories