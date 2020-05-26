Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Scattered Showers and Storms Moving into Acadiana this Morning

Local
Posted: / Updated:

More active weather is expected this Tuesday as rain chances increase quickly this morning for all of Acadiana. A batch of showers and storms slowly moving east will work through the area throughout this morning. No severe weather is expected but brief heavy downpours are possible. Mid-day hours could see a break from the rain before another round of scattered rain develops during the evening hours. Otherwise, the weather will remain warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy with a high today around 86°. Rain chances should decrease starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar