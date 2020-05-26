More active weather is expected this Tuesday as rain chances increase quickly this morning for all of Acadiana. A batch of showers and storms slowly moving east will work through the area throughout this morning. No severe weather is expected but brief heavy downpours are possible. Mid-day hours could see a break from the rain before another round of scattered rain develops during the evening hours. Otherwise, the weather will remain warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy with a high today around 86°. Rain chances should decrease starting tomorrow.
Scattered Showers and Storms Moving into Acadiana this Morning
Abbeville73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent