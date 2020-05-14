Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Scattered Showers and Storms Likelier Today, Heavy Rains Possible

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and storms are expected to more widespread for Acadiana this Thursday. Mainly during the afternoon, evening and tonight. Rain chances will be increasing to 60% for the area as heavy rains are possible too. Isolated spots of Acadiana could receive 2-5″ inches or more of rain, so flash flooding is a threat. This risk should remain low and isolated. Otherwise, the weather will be warm, very humid, and clouds with temperatures back in the lower 80s later in the day. Another threat for heavy rains is looking possible for Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar