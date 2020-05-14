Scattered showers and storms are expected to more widespread for Acadiana this Thursday. Mainly during the afternoon, evening and tonight. Rain chances will be increasing to 60% for the area as heavy rains are possible too. Isolated spots of Acadiana could receive 2-5″ inches or more of rain, so flash flooding is a threat. This risk should remain low and isolated. Otherwise, the weather will be warm, very humid, and clouds with temperatures back in the lower 80s later in the day. Another threat for heavy rains is looking possible for Sunday.
Scattered Showers and Storms Likelier Today, Heavy Rains Possible
