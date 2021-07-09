Scattered Rain Today but Weather Finally Settles Down this Weekend

More scattered showers and storms are expected this Friday but rain chances will finally drop over the upcoming weekend.





Light showers are already moving through Acadiana this Friday morning. Plan on more scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours today. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy skies and rainfall should hold temperatures in the low to mid-80s throughout much of the day.

The active weather pattern finally breaks down this weekend as rain chances decrease for Acadiana. Plan on some scattered rain on Saturday with only isolated activity expected on Sunday afternoon. The quieter weather means hotter conditions as highs near 90° with a heat index around 100°.