Scattered Rain Today but Weather Finally Settles Down this Weekend

More scattered showers and storms are expected this Friday but rain chances will finally drop over the upcoming weekend.

Light showers are already moving through Acadiana this Friday morning. Plan on more scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours today. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy skies and rainfall should hold temperatures in the low to mid-80s throughout much of the day.

The active weather pattern finally breaks down this weekend as rain chances decrease for Acadiana. Plan on some scattered rain on Saturday with only isolated activity expected on Sunday afternoon. The quieter weather means hotter conditions as highs near 90° with a heat index around 100°.

Sunny

Abbeville

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Crowley

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Light Rain

Opelousas

75°F Light Rain Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Rain Shower

Breaux Bridge

75°F Rain Shower Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
75°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

New Iberia

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
77°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

