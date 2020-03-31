Scattered Rain this Morning, Clearing and Cooler Later On

1  of  2
A cold front is moving through Acadiana this Tuesday morning as it brings a round of scattered rain to the area. Rain chances will end by noon as skies clear this afternoon. Conditions are already breezy as winds gust to near 25 mph. Warmer temperatures will be followed by cooler weather later on as temps actually fall into the lower 70s during the second half of the day along with the breezy conditions. Looking rather chilly tonight as we see lows in the 50s to 40s!

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

