A cold front is moving through Acadiana this Tuesday morning as it brings a round of scattered rain to the area. Rain chances will end by noon as skies clear this afternoon. Conditions are already breezy as winds gust to near 25 mph. Warmer temperatures will be followed by cooler weather later on as temps actually fall into the lower 70s during the second half of the day along with the breezy conditions. Looking rather chilly tonight as we see lows in the 50s to 40s!
Scattered Rain this Morning, Clearing and Cooler Later On
Abbeville75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
51°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Crowley73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Tonight
51°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Opelousas73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Breaux Bridge75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Tonight
51°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
New Iberia75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Tonight
50°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
