Scattered Rain Starts the Week but Much Cooler Weather is Coming

Local
Monday is starting off comfortable as temperatures sit in the mid 60s across Acadiana. Rain chances will increase through the day with scattered showers and storms becoming more likely during the afternoon hours. There is a very slim threat for severe weather across the northern half of Acadiana but the greater threat for severe storms storms should be well north of our area and mostly tonight. Besides rain chances, the weather will turn warm, humid, and cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. A strong cold front should bring some much cooler weather to Acadiana by Tuesday night as we could see temperatures drop into the 50s to 40s!

Few Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

