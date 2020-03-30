Monday is starting off comfortable as temperatures sit in the mid 60s across Acadiana. Rain chances will increase through the day with scattered showers and storms becoming more likely during the afternoon hours. There is a very slim threat for severe weather across the northern half of Acadiana but the greater threat for severe storms storms should be well north of our area and mostly tonight. Besides rain chances, the weather will turn warm, humid, and cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. A strong cold front should bring some much cooler weather to Acadiana by Tuesday night as we could see temperatures drop into the 50s to 40s!
Scattered Rain Starts the Week but Much Cooler Weather is Coming
