Scattered Rain Returns Today with a Severe Threat Coming on Sunday

Rain chances are increasing for Acadiana this Friday morning as scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day.

Much of Acadiana is starting the day with warm and humid weather as temperatures are back in the mid-70s. Rain chances will stay at 40% today as temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. Slightly cooler and less humid air should slowly work into more of Acadiana late in the day.

Saturday should only see isolated rain along with cloudy and warm weather but the humidity will stay low and comfortable. All eyes will be on Sunday as a severe threat is expected for Acadiana.

Heavy showers and storms will be likely on Sunday. All types of severe weather are possible with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana under a “Slight Risk” which is a level 2 out of 5. Looking at the setup, this may get upgraded to the “Enhanced Risk” which is a level 3 out of 5.