Scattered Rain Returns Today and Tomorrow as Acadiana Remains Hot

8/13/2020 UPDATE:Tropical Depression 11 has yet to strengthen or show signs of organization over the past 24 hours. As a result of this, the National Hurricane Center has yet to declare the disturbance as Tropical Storm Josephine. The latest forecast cone from the NHC expects TD 11 to strengthen into Josephine today. Models continue to show the future Josephine making a more northerly turn in the coming days where it will reach an area that is less conducive for strengthening. Impacts to the U.S. look unlikely and the chance for this system to reach the Gulf looks even slimmer.

8/12/2020 UPDATE:As expected, Tropical Depression 11 formed in the central Atlantic yesterday. Winds this morning are at 35 mph as it moves west at 15 mph towards the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center forecast cone shows TD 11 strengthening into Tropical Storm Joesphine as early as this afternoon. Models continue to show the future Josephine making a more northerly turn in the coming days where it will reach an area that is less conducive for strengthening. Impacts to the U.S. look unlikely and the chance for this system to reach the Gulf looks even slimmer.