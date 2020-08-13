Scattered Rain Returns Today and Tomorrow as Acadiana Remains Hot

Rain chances continue to increase for Acadiana but we aren’t expecting anything that’s too widespread. Scattered showers and storms are possible today and Friday, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could produce heavy rains and frequent lightning. 1″ to 2″ inches of rain is possible today or tomorrow. The severe threat will remain slim.

The heat and humidity refuses to break for Acadiana. Highs temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s as the heat index pushes back above 100° for much of the area.

