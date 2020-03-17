Tuesday is off to a milder start for Acadiana compared to yesterday as temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. In addition to the warmer temps, scattered showers are working through the area this morning and there are a few areas of fog. Rain chances will run at 40-50% throughout the day, with another round of scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains and gusty winds. No severe weather is expected nor are we expecting flash flooding issues. Besides the rain chances, conditions remain warm, humid, and cloudy as highs will run in the upper 70s this afternoon.
Scattered Rain on a Warm and Humid St. Patrick’s Day
Abbeville70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Crowley66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Opelousas66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Breaux Bridge69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
New Iberia70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter