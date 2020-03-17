1  of  2
Scattered Rain on a Warm and Humid St. Patrick’s Day

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday is off to a milder start for Acadiana compared to yesterday as temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. In addition to the warmer temps, scattered showers are working through the area this morning and there are a few areas of fog. Rain chances will run at 40-50% throughout the day, with another round of scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains and gusty winds. No severe weather is expected nor are we expecting flash flooding issues. Besides the rain chances, conditions remain warm, humid, and cloudy as highs will run in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
