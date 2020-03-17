Scattered Rain on a Warm and Humid St. Patrick’s Day

LAFAYETTE, La. -- "We are very susceptible to this virus, and there is a high, high probability that COVID-19 is in Lafayette Parish", explained Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory during Monday's press conference. The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) issued stricter guidelines in case coronavirus is in the community.

As of Monday night, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Acadiana, but as more test results come in that is expected to change in the coming days.