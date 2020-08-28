Scattered Rain Likely Today, Isolated Flash Flooding Possible

Laura continues to weaken and is now a tropical depression as it moves into the Tennessee Valley today. A few rain bands could develop over Acadiana, leading to scattered showers and storms for the area. Drainage canals and rivers are still running higher than normal because of the slow drainage process. Additional flash flooding is possible but only for isolated areas. I’m not expecting this to be a widespread risk for Acadiana. Otherwise, the weather will be cloudy, hot, and extremely humid with a little breeze.

Rain chances should lower a little this weekend but scattered storms are still possible each day with highs back in the lower 90s.

