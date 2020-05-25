Live Now
Scattered Rain Likely Today as an Active Weather Pattern Takes Over

The next week of weather looks very active for Acadiana as scattered showers and storms will be likely on a daily basis. Rain chances will increase to 50% for your Memorial Day afternoon. Severe weather is not a concern but heavy rains are possible. Flash Flooding is a threat for isolated areas as 2-5″ inches of rain could fall in a short period of time on any given day this week. The flooding threat shouldn’t be a widespread issue for Acadiana but on more of a case by case basis. The additional clouds and rain should hold temperatures in the mid-80s.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

79°F Overcast Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

79°F Overcast Feels like 83°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

