The next week of weather looks very active for Acadiana as scattered showers and storms will be likely on a daily basis. Rain chances will increase to 50% for your Memorial Day afternoon. Severe weather is not a concern but heavy rains are possible. Flash Flooding is a threat for isolated areas as 2-5″ inches of rain could fall in a short period of time on any given day this week. The flooding threat shouldn’t be a widespread issue for Acadiana but on more of a case by case basis. The additional clouds and rain should hold temperatures in the mid-80s.
Scattered Rain Likely Today as an Active Weather Pattern Takes Over
Abbeville79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
Tonight
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Crowley79°F Overcast Feels like 83°
Tonight
71°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Opelousas77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Tonight
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Breaux Bridge79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Tonight
71°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
New Iberia79°F Overcast Feels like 83°
Tonight
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
