Scattered Rain Continues this Tuesday

(KLFY) "I actually enlisted back in June 2000," Chief Christopher Young has spent nearly half of his military career in what they call "the sandbox" which is The Middle East.

"Yes, I’ve spent way too much I’m ready to be done with deploying," he laughs.

But, he says, things have changed for soldiers spending time there, specifically the ability to communicate with friends and family.

Young explains, "Internet has really improved but with that, technology has improved and you need a faster and faster Internet as you can tell."

He's seen the evolution of Iraq since he deployed during the initial invasion in 2003.

"Oh, night and day. It’s hard to compare anything to a full on combat zone."

Today, he says, American troops serve in more of a support role. "Just getting to a point where our overall footprint in the country is minimizing as we go on."

Chief Young marvels at the progress the coalition has made in liberating Iraq and the resilience of the Iraqi people, cherishing their still-burgeoning democracy.