Scattered Rain Continues this Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms are moving in from the north this morning as a cold front stalls across Acadiana today.
Dense fog has developed across Lafayette this morning as rain chances start to increase for everyone. Plan on more scattered showers and storms for Acadiana today as rain chances run at 50% throughout the day. Heavy rains are possible but the flash flooding threat should remain minimal.
Besides the rain chances, much of Acadiana will see very warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy weather this Tuesday. Highs today are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. Slightly cooler and less humid weather could be felt across the very extreme northern edge of Acadiana today.