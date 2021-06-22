Scattered Rain Continues this Tuesday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and storms are moving in from the north this morning as a cold front stalls across Acadiana today.

Dense fog has developed across Lafayette this morning as rain chances start to increase for everyone. Plan on more scattered showers and storms for Acadiana today as rain chances run at 50% throughout the day. Heavy rains are possible but the flash flooding threat should remain minimal.

Besides the rain chances, much of Acadiana will see very warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy weather this Tuesday. Highs today are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. Slightly cooler and less humid weather could be felt across the very extreme northern edge of Acadiana today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Opelousas

76°F Rain Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar