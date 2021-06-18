Scattered Rain and Clouds Return Today, Quieter Weather Expected Saturday

A surge of tropical moisture will bring scattered showers and storms into Acadiana this afternoon and evening. Flash flooding is not a threat for the area.

Temperatures are back in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning as the humidity levels remain comfortable. Warm and more humid weather returns today as clouds will increase too. Scattered rain is expected for the afternoon as a weak tropical system approaches the Gulf Coast. Minimal impacts are expected for Acadiana as the system should make landfall well east of our location tonight.

Rain chances have been lowered for Saturday as only a few showers and storms look possible. Scattered storms should be more likely on Father’s Day Sunday. The atmosphere will be juiced with tropical moisture leading to a threat to see heavy rains.