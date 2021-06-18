Scattered Rain and Clouds Return Today, Quieter Weather Expected Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A surge of tropical moisture will bring scattered showers and storms into Acadiana this afternoon and evening. Flash flooding is not a threat for the area.

Temperatures are back in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning as the humidity levels remain comfortable. Warm and more humid weather returns today as clouds will increase too. Scattered rain is expected for the afternoon as a weak tropical system approaches the Gulf Coast. Minimal impacts are expected for Acadiana as the system should make landfall well east of our location tonight.

Rain chances have been lowered for Saturday as only a few showers and storms look possible. Scattered storms should be more likely on Father’s Day Sunday. The atmosphere will be juiced with tropical moisture leading to a threat to see heavy rains.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Abbeville

81°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Crowley

79°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

80°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

80°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 73F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 73F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

New Iberia

81°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Watching the tropics. Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar