Save the date: Downtown Rising returns to Parc International

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Downtown Rising 2020 returns Thursday, May 28 at Parc International in downtown Lafayette. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the event concludes at 10 p.m.



The official line up remains a mystery until it is revealed on March 3.

Early bird tickets go on sale March 6.



Downtown Rising is an annual summer celebration in the heart of downtown Lafayette featuring a national act to celebrate downtown’s growth and changes of the year.



Last year’s inaugural Downtown Rising featured The Revivalists, Sweet Crude and DJ Digital.

Downtown Rising 2020 is presented by Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Learn more here.

