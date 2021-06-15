Sandbags available in Lafayette Parish to prepare for severe weather

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — As a tropical disturbance is currently developing in the Gulf of Mexico and could potentially impact the Acadiana area, sandbags are available for Lafayette Parish residents.

Lafayette City and Parish locations:

  • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
  • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville — Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door, maximum 20 bags per household

Broussard locations:

  • City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
  • Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
  • Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center) Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro locations:

  • Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center) Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Duson locations:

  • Duson Park at South A Street Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Youngsville locations:

  • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville Personnel is present to assist the elderly and people with disabilities

