Sandbag locations in preparation for possible storm activity

Iberia Parish

Sandbags will be available at the Acadian Ballpark, 401 N. Landry Drive, on Friday, August 21, at 2 p.m.

Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags at this

location.

The city of New Iberia is asking residents to please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen Street for flow of traffic. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.

Lafayette Parish

