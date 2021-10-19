Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program hopes to bring more joy to Christmas

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The last day to apply for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the office located at 212 E 6th Street.

In the face of losses and budget cuts, the Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children across all six parishes of Lafayette each year.

“Angel Tree 2021 is needed in our attempt to continue bringing a little hope to families this year. Every child in our community needs to be able to run to the Christmas tree on Christmas morning with a smile on their face,” says Lieutenant Thomas Johnson.

In order to participate in Angel tree, applicants must provide:

A parent or legal guardians’ photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of household income (including food stamps)

Birth certificates for children 12 and under (children listed must live with applicant full-time in the household)

Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestion for children 12 and under

Upon completion and approval of the application, approved applicants will be emailed an appointment time to pick up their gifts. Applicants must arrive at their assigned time or else the gifts will be forfeited.

For Angel Tree Program concerns or more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Lafayette, contact Lieutenant Thomas Johnson at (337)-235-2407.