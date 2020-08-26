Salvation Army prepared for storm, planning to keep soup kitchen open

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Salvation Army Lafayette Corps announced that its soup kitchen will remain open during Hurricane Laura, searing lunch and dinner at noon and 4 p.m. daily.

There are also cuurently 14 mobile feeding units, which can produce a combined total of about 10,000 meals a day on standby.

“Our community has been sandbagging, so we are prepping for floods. We may receive a lot of flooding, so we are ready to jump in and serve. We are ready to serve by making the necessary preparations with staging emergency service vehicles and working with local authorities,” stated Lt. Thomas Johnson, Lafayette Corps Officer.

As natural disasters can increase mental stress, The Salvation Army’s Emotional & Spiritual Care HOPEline remains available. Anyone needing a caring listener – whether because of natural disaster, COVID-19, or the stress of life in general – can call 844-458-HOPE (4673) for support.

