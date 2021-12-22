Salvation Army behind on donation goal, still accepting money until new year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With three days left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Lafayette finds itself thousands of dollars behind the Red Kettle goal for 2021. This is their second year being behind their goal.



There are 40 red kettle buckets placed outside of grocery stores right here in Lafayette, and only 18 buckets have been steadily filled.

Officials with the Salvation Army of Lafayette say it’s due to a lack of volunteers and workers. If more buckets were filled, they would reach their goal much faster.



Lt. Thomas Johnson with the Salvation Army of Lafayette says, “When you give to the salvation army, know that the funds that are given stay in the community and it goes to our neighbors in need.”



Salvation Army bell-ringers and red buckets are two of the many reasons families are able to make it one more day.

Buckets and bell ringers encourage residents to spread holiday cheer, monetarily.



“This is the funds that we use to operate year-round, not just when you see the kids receiving those toys at Christmas, but all throughout the year when people come in our office, we want to be able to say yes to them. So we depend on this money”, explains Thomas



This year the salvation army is taking a hard hit on its donations.

Their goal is to collect $200,000.00 in donations.

Bell-ringing kicked off after the Thanksgiving holiday, but with just three more days until Christmas, they’ve only received $108,000.00.

Lt. Johnson with the Salvation Army is pleading with the community to help them reach their goal by Christmas.



Thomas encourages residents, “When you see those red buckets around town, don’t just pass them by, put a dollar or something in the bucket because that change can make a big difference.”



The organization is also finding ways to cut out extra spending to reach its goal, which is why volunteers are so important, Johnson says.



“The more volunteers we have, the more money we don’t have to pay,” Johnson says. “Some of our bell ringers are paid workers, we have to fill the spots with paid workers because we don’t have the volunteers, and then that costs as well.”



The Salvation Army is accepting donations up until the New Year Holiday.

To make a donation, visit one of the 40 red kettle bucket locations in Lafayette.

For online donations visit Lafayettekettle.org or mail your checks to POBOX 3504 Lafayette, LA 70501.