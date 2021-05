LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This year, on Thursday May 6, 2021, Safehouse is participating in Community Foundation of Acadiana’s SOLA Giving Day, a one-day online giving extravaganza for the whole region.

Safehouse invites you to join the movement and help them reach their goal of $10,000 on May 6.

For more information on SOLA Giving Day, visit SOLAGivingDay.org .

For more information on how you can help this organization on SOLA Giving Day, May 6, contact John@safehousefamily.com .