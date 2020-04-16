‘Safe-shopping clarification’ prompts soft re-opening of some small businesses previously closed due to stay-at-home order

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Some Lafayette Parish small businesses will be permitted to re-open if they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory was joined other parish elected officials Thursday to announce a “safe-shopping clarification” on business guidelines that he says align with state COVID-19 mitigation.

Small businesses, such as furniture stores, clothing boutiques, jewelry stores and mom-and-pop grocery stores can operate business hours as long as they follow these distancing guidelines:

All employees must wear masks

Employees with COVID-19 symptoms cannot go to work

Customers and employees must distance six-feet apart

Symptomatic customers can be barred from a business

Businesses must manage customer capacity following state Fire Marshal guidelines

If your business doesn’t have the means to manage the number of customers in your store, don’t re-open Guillory said.

Violating the distancing guidelines could lead to fees, utility cut offs or even jail time, the official said.

Gyms, barbershops and salons will remain closed as the state’s stay-at-home order remains in place until April 30.

Guillory said the parish has been consulting with the state Department of Health and Hospitals, but did not confirm if the department approved the local guidelines.

Anyone with questions about whether their business falls into “middle category” between essential and prohibited for hours of operation is asked to call 311 and dial 2 for the business resource line provided by LEDA.

You can watch the full April 16 briefing here: