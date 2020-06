LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A home in the 2700 block of S. Richfield is a complete loss after a fire late Monday night.

The fire started shortly after 11 p.m. in the attic and spread to the house, said Lafayette Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Crews from Duson, Scott, Judice and Lafayette responded to the blaze.

Trahan said the homeowners were able to escape unharmed.