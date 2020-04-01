Rouses giving April bonuses, free meals to employees

THIBODAUX, La. (KLFY) Rouses Markets will spend one million dollars on its 7000 team members who are on the frontlines.

Donny Rouse, CEO, announced Wednesday that the company is paying April bonuses to thousands of hourly store employees as a thank you for working tirelessly to serve the needs of its customers.

Additionally, store managers and employees who oversee departments will receive accelerated scheduled quarterly bonuses.

“I have never been more proud of our team than I am today,” Rouse said.

“They have been absolutely remarkable in taking care of our customers during an incredible time of need.”

Along with compensation, the company has been providing store employees meals during their breaks since the outbreak began.

The chain is also giving team members an additional paid holiday this year — and much-deserved break — on Easter Sunday.

“We want everyone to have the full day to spend time with family,” said Rouse.