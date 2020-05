LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor President Josh Guillory said nearly 5,000 Lafayette Utility System customers face disconnection for late payments.

The utility system had placed a moratorium on account disconnections, but that deadline is nearing.

Customers who are financially unable to bring their accounts current are urged to call LUS at (337) 291-8280 or 1-800-935-2587.

A drive-thru payment service is available at the Moss Street location.