LUS, SLEMCO: Rolling blackouts underway in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) They have already begun here in Lafayette.

KLFY has just learned that Lafayette Utilities System is doing rolling blackouts to keep up with the demand for power in the area.

Public Information Specialist Alex Antonowitsch said that due to the continued low temperatures and the increased demand for power, the energy regulators for the Acadiana region and Louisiana have requested the mandatory rolling blackouts tonight from all the utilities.

He said the request is to alleviate the amount of load on the electric grid system.

Customers will experience short term outages for around 30 minutes at a time between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.

MISO has also ordered SLEMCO to begin rolling blackouts until further notice.

“We are hopeful, but not certain, the power interruptions will only last a few hours. Customers will be out of power for 30 minutes at a time,” said Mary Laurent, SLEMCO Communications Coordinator.