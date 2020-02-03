Roller Coaster Weather for the Week

Big swings in temperatures and rain chances are expected over the 7 days for Acadiana. Monday is starting off cool with temperatures in the lower 50s but the afternoon will be much warmer and breezy as clouds increase through the day.

Rain chances should slowly increase tonight with scattered rain expected on Tuesday. Acadiana stays warm and cloudy tomorrow. Showers and storms become more widespread on Wednesday. Heavy rains and a low threat for severe weather look possible for the entire area. Colder weather will rush back for only a couple days before the 70s return quickly for the weekend.