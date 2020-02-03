Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Roller Coaster Weather for the Week

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Big swings in temperatures and rain chances are expected over the 7 days for Acadiana. Monday is starting off cool with temperatures in the lower 50s but the afternoon will be much warmer and breezy as clouds increase through the day.

Rain chances should slowly increase tonight with scattered rain expected on Tuesday. Acadiana stays warm and cloudy tomorrow. Showers and storms become more widespread on Wednesday. Heavy rains and a low threat for severe weather look possible for the entire area. Colder weather will rush back for only a couple days before the 70s return quickly for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

50°F Few Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Trending Stories