A chilly Monday morning will be followed by a warm afternoon filled with more clouds. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the lower 70s. A weak cold front will move through Acadiana tonight, which could bring in a few showers but they should be out of the area before you wake up Tuesday. Tomorrow and Wednesday look sunny and cool as much warmer weather returns for the end of the week. Also, showers and storms will become likely for Friday and Saturday along with the possibility for severe weather.
Roller Coaster Temps with a Stormy End to the Work Week
Abbeville54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
