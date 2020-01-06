Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Roller Coaster Temps with a Stormy End to the Work Week

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A chilly Monday morning will be followed by a warm afternoon filled with more clouds. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the lower 70s. A weak cold front will move through Acadiana tonight, which could bring in a few showers but they should be out of the area before you wake up Tuesday. Tomorrow and Wednesday look sunny and cool as much warmer weather returns for the end of the week. Also, showers and storms will become likely for Friday and Saturday along with the possibility for severe weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

50°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories