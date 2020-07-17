Roanoke pedestrian dies in crash on Frontage Road in Jeff Davis Parish

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY) — One woman is dead after Louisiana State Police say she was walking along the Frontage Road of I-10 near Farm Supply Road in Roanoke Thursday night.

Kendra Sasha Johnson, 32, of Roanoke, was wealking in the eastbound lane of travel on the Frontage Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who has not been identified, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained for analysis, according to Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson. The crash remains under investigation.

Anderson said Johnson was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash. A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Pedestrians are encouraged to walk facing traffic, use a sidewalk or highway shoulder when available, wear light colored clothing with reflective materials, and to carry a flashlight at night. Additional pedestrian safety information may be found online at www.walkinginfo.org.