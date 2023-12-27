(KLFY)– A Roanoke man was arrested and now is facing multiple charges related to vehicular homicide, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JDSO served Jeffrey Meche an arrest warrant on Friday, Dec. 22.
He is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving left of center and no seatbelt.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail with a bond set at $250,000, according to authorities.
- Attorney files lawsuit after Blue Cross Blue Shield of La. resubmits merger proposal
- UPDATE: Escapee from Avoyelles Parish jail captured
- One victim hospitalized after drive-by shooting in St. Martin Parish
- Calls to remove Trump’s star from Hollywood Walk of Fame draw mixed reactions
- Obama shares list of favorite movies, including 3 produced by his media company