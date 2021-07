LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In an apparent case of road rage, Lafayette Police say shots were fired from a vehicle traveling on Moss Street at another vehicle.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the 3800 block of Moss Street Saturday Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

She said no injuries were reported, however police have been given information about the license plate number associated with the suspects vehicle.

The investigation is on-going, she said.