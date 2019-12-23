Road closures coming to St. Martin Parish

According to St. Martin Parish officials, a portion of Breaux Bridge Sr. High School Road will be closed Thursday, December 26 beginning at 8:00 am.

Officials say the closure is so public works crews can change a cross-culvert.

DOTD also announced I-10 EB and WB on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge from mile marker 117 to mile marker 136 in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes will have alternating lane and shoulder closures starting January 2 at 8:30 pm until Sunday, January 5 at 7:00 am.

Officials say this closure is to allow crews to perform bridge joint and barrier rail repairs.

The entrance and exit ramps will be open to traffic. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.