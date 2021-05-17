Road Closures around Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Numerous roads are closed around Acadiana. Here’s an updated list. This is not a complete list as there are numerous subdivisions with high water. Officials advise to stay inside until the flood waters recede. We will update this list as we receive more information
Lafayette Parish
- Arceneaux Road
- Guilbeau Road at Pamela Street
- Guilbeau Road to Thruway
- Brothers Road at Lebesque Road
- 200 Block Hector Connoly Road
- Mills Street between Gloria Switch and Rue Scholastique
- Moss Street at Gloria Switch
- Moss Street at Parklane Road
- N University Avenue at Saint Peter Street
- 100 Block of Rue Ciel
- 700 Block of Saint Anne Street
- Saint Charles Street at Saint John Street
- 100 Block of Thoroughbred Drive
- 800 Block of Veterans Drive
- 500 Block of Wagon Trail Road
Scott
West Park – Tree Down
Le Violon at Mustang
Westgate at Old Spanish Trail
Westward Heights
Olympic Subdivision
Cheyenne Circle
St. Mary at Roy Riner Dr.
Please avoid high water and stay off the roads if possible. Some roadways will be barricaded for safety. Do not go around the barricades.
Carencro
Prejean Rd. (from Tournament to Guormet Rd.)
Walter Drive
Saddle Crest Dr.
500 blk Arceneaux Rd.
Please avoid high water and stay off the roads if possible. Some roadways will be barricaded for safety. Do not go around the barricades.