Road Closures around Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Numerous roads are closed around Acadiana. Here’s an updated list. This is not a complete list as there are numerous subdivisions with high water. Officials advise to stay inside until the flood waters recede. We will update this list as we receive more information

Lafayette Parish

Arceneaux Road

Guilbeau Road at Pamela Street

Guilbeau Road to Thruway

Brothers Road at Lebesque Road

200 Block Hector Connoly Road

Mills Street between Gloria Switch and Rue Scholastique

Moss Street at Gloria Switch

Moss Street at Parklane Road

N University Avenue at Saint Peter Street

100 Block of Rue Ciel

700 Block of Saint Anne Street

Saint Charles Street at Saint John Street

100 Block of Thoroughbred Drive

800 Block of Veterans Drive

500 Block of Wagon Trail Road

Scott

West Park – Tree Down

Le Violon at Mustang

Westgate at Old Spanish Trail

Westward Heights

Olympic Subdivision

Cheyenne Circle

St. Mary at Roy Riner Dr.

Please avoid high water and stay off the roads if possible. Some roadways will be barricaded for safety. Do not go around the barricades.

Carencro

Prejean Rd. (from Tournament to Guormet Rd.)

Walter Drive

Saddle Crest Dr.

500 blk Arceneaux Rd.

