Road closures around Acadiana due to icy conditions

  • I-10 is currently closed in both directions from l-a 347 in Henderson to La. 3000 in Ramah. DOTD officials say drivers on I-10 west are being diverted at La. 415 to U.S. 190. Drivers on I-10 east are being diverted at I-49 to U.S. 190.

ACADIA PARISH

  • The Estherwood pontoon bridge on La. 91 is also closed due to icy conditions.
  • All of the roadways in Church Point, including bridges, are iced over.

IBERIA PARISH

  • All the overpasses on U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish have been closed. Drivers are being diverted around them.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

  • The bridge on Camellia Boulevard is closed in both directions.
  • The 1800 block of Bertrand Drive is closed
  • The 2900 block of Evangeline Thruway is closed
  • Young St. at N. Larriviere in Youngsville is closed.

ST. MARY PARISH

  • The U.S. 90 bridge is closed at Morgan City. Please use the La. 182 bridge as an alternative route.

