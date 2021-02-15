Road closures around Acadiana due to icy conditions

- I-10 is currently closed in both directions from l-a 347 in Henderson to La. 3000 in Ramah. DOTD officials say drivers on I-10 west are being diverted at La. 415 to U.S. 190. Drivers on I-10 east are being diverted at I-49 to U.S. 190.
ACADIA PARISH
- The Estherwood pontoon bridge on La. 91 is also closed due to icy conditions.
- All of the roadways in Church Point, including bridges, are iced over.
IBERIA PARISH
- All the overpasses on U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish have been closed. Drivers are being diverted around them.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- The bridge on Camellia Boulevard is closed in both directions.
- The 1800 block of Bertrand Drive is closed
- The 2900 block of Evangeline Thruway is closed
- Young St. at N. Larriviere in Youngsville is closed.
ST. MARY PARISH
- The U.S. 90 bridge is closed at Morgan City. Please use the La. 182 bridge as an alternative route.