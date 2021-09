(KLFY) — Roads are beginning to flood across Acadiana due to weather conditions from Tropical Storm Nicholas. Here’s a list of road closures that we’ll continue to update:

St. Martin Parish

Cecilia High School Road is closed from Anse Broussard to Coteau Rodaire.

To keep up with road closures if they are not listed here, visit LCG’s map online.

If you know of any road closures due to flooding conditions, email us at news@klfy.com.