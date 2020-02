IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Iberia Parish government officials have announced that a part of Vida Shaw Road will temporarily close for road repairs.

The closure will be from the intersection of Danielle Road and Northside Road heading West for .75 miles.

This closure will begin Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. until Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. Officials say during that time, no through traffic will be allowed for proper completion of the job.