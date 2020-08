NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has announced that S. Lewis Street, between Briarwood Drive and Frankie Street, will be closed between Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

He said the closure is necessary so that road repairs can be made.

“No through traffic will be allowed until the completion of the job, and the Iberia Parish government apologizes for any inconveniences that this closure may cause,” Richard said.