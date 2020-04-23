Rising water leads to road closures in lower St. Martin Parish

1  of  2
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three lower St. Martin Parish streets have been closed due to rising water.

Until further notice, Adell St., Edna St. and Landry Road are closed to all traffic, according to SMPSO Public Information Officer Ginny Higgins.

Officials are asking motorists not to sight-see or attempt to go around the barricades placed near those roads. They are also asking motorists not to attempt to drive through standing water on local roadways, as it can lead to deadly consequences.

