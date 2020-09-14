Rise in juvenile crime a challenge for law enforcement officers in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) In St. Landry Parish, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says there is a rise in juveniles engaged in gun violence.

He says it has become a challenge for law enforcement officers.

“They think they can get away with it. They are not going to meet the court system,” Sheriff Guidroz continues.

He says the recent arrest of a teenager for first degree murder, in the shooting death of another teen, is an example of an alarming trend, young people with guns.

“We arrested one 15-year-old juvenile for 1st degree murder, there were four other juveniles involved,” adds Sheriff Guidroz.

He says gun violence is common throughout the parish, and says residents do not feel comfortable in their own neighborhoods because of ongoing gunfire.

His first step to restore safety in the parish, Sheriff Guidroz explains, take guns out of the hands of minors.



“We think guns are coming from drug deals, thefts, family members, and associates.”

An end to violence in the streets, Sheriff Guidroz explains, begins at home with parents and guardians.



“Parents have to take responsibility for children playing with guns and fighting.”