(KLFY) — As a video content creator, Bill Stelly, Jr. is looking to spread awareness of the rise in the population of bull sharks in the Atchafalaya Basin.

Stelly has been creating fishing content and posting his videos on social media as part of his Pure Cajun Outdoors page. Lately, his videos are showing his battles with these apex predators who are not known for being in the area.

“You would hear a commercial fisherman caught one in a hoop net. Somebody might have had one on a trout line. You did not see them too often though. I figured it might have been just a one-off thing. Next thing you know it was just one after the other. We have a problem here,” Stelly said.

According to Stelly, the growing population of bull sharks is becoming an economic problem.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Commercial fishermen don’t make a lot of money as it is. All of this affects that bottom dollar, so it is a problem now,” said Stelly.

Like most sharks, bull sharks like warm water. As one of the only species of fish that can adapt to both salt and freshwater, the population is increasing exponentially in the Atchafalaya.

“They are coming from the intercoastal. They are coming in here from the bays. That is why we are seeing an increase of it. Also, the protection of the species for a long time. The population is just rebounded fast,” said Stelly.