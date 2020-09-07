Ride for Patriotism to support President Trump goes through Acadiana

Lots of people showed their patriotism Sunday in Iberia parish Sunday in support of President Trump.

Members of the military, and police officers cheered for the commander in chief as they traveled down Main Street.

Many flew the american flag, back the blue flags, and trump flags on the ride.

One rider said they just want everyone to get along and that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but we need to respect other people’s opinions.

The group’s starting point was in Delcambre and they rode through Iberia Parish.