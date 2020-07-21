Reward offered for information in Monday shooting of Opelousas teen

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A plea from a family wanting answers to a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a teenager.

17-year old Davion Thibodeaux was shot while asleep in his room Sunday night.

Awakened by gunshots, Thibodeaux tried to run and meet his mother across the house.

Unable to move, he realizes he had been shot.

His older brother says that he doesn’t understand why anyone would be after his little brother.

“I’m baffled by the situation because he doesn’t do anything. It bewilders me to even have him in that situation. He works, sleeps, football, school. The basics.

He says that both he and his younger sister planned to stay-over, but there was a change of plans.

Now the family is offering a reward to help find the suspect(s).

If you have information that can help solve this case you can contact your local police department.