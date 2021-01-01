Revelers celebrating new year in Lafayette looking forward to 2021

New Year’s Eve 2020 looks much different than last year. Masks, hand washing, social distancing, to protect from COVID-19, are now part of life. Here’s what people said about this past year, and looking forward to next.

“It’s just been a bad year,” said Joe Vincent, of Lafayette. “We’ve been in the house a long time. We’re trying to come out to regroup ourselves, and hope the next year is going to be ok. We want this pandemic to go away.”

“We had a lot of hurricanes. Covid wasn’t good. A negative effect on the year,” said Adrianne Gotreaux, of Lafayette. “Lucky to be alive. Lucky to have my loved ones still alive. I haven’t really caught it.”

“We’re thankful for the lessons we learned, and the friends we made,” said Brandon Lee, of Chicago.

“I think as everyone has grown, and learned more, we’ll make better connections with people,” said Carissa Kautz, of Natchitoches. “Everyone has been so isolated. They’ll be ready to talk to people, and make the connections they did not make in 2020.”

