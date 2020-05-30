Retired Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas to run for city marshal

Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas is retiring from the department and will run for city marshal. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — As he leaves behind nearly three decades of public service with the Lafayette Police Department, Reginald Thomas is leaving his deputy chief position to run for city marshal.

“I’m not running out of here; I’m just transitioning to a leadership spot that I think I would excel in,” Thomas said. “I would give it a hundred percent.”

Thomas, who retired Friday after 29 years with the police department, said he wants to continue in a leadership role in the city marshal job now that he’s dropped his bid to serve as police chief.

“I really believe that position fits me. It fits me as far as my experience that I have,” the 54-year-old said. “More than anything, working in this city for 30 years. I understand the community.”

Choosing to campaign for city marshal

When the police chief job was vacated in January after former Chief Toby Aguillard suddenly resigned at the request of Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Thomas decided he would apply for the top position.

Thomas had served as interim chief in 2016 after former Chief Jim Craft retired. He seemed likely to be the next replacement, but he didn’t have a four-year degree, a requirement for the position under Civil Service Board rules.

Instead, the deputy chief position was created. Thomas still led many of the day-to-day operations, including overseeing the department’s $33 million budget. And several programs he implemented as deputy chief, such as the community relations committee remained in place.

He soon earned the degree he needed to apply for the chief’s position, obtaining a bachelor’s in criminal justice in February 2019 from an online program at Southwest University in El Paso.

