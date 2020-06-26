“ReStock” aims to inform people on “clean scenes” for safe nights out

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As we continue to navigate through an extended Phase 2 ordinance, the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise especially in young adults.

Dr. Tina Stefanski says, “Deaths in all ages groups and a rise in hospitalizations on our younger people.”

During phase 2, bars are allowed to open at 25% capacity while restaurants can open at 50% capacity.

Upper Lafayette Economic Development is introducing “ReStock”.

An initiative providing support for Lafayette businesses to help inform customers what local businesses are doing to keep everyone safe while enjoying a good time.

Olatunde Soyombo with Upper Lafayette Economic Development says, “Our goal is to educate people on what businesses are doing for precautions but also educate them on what they can do to ensure a stop of the spread.”

“ReStock” will spotlight local businesses by filming social media stories showing what businesses are “clean scenes” for a safe night out.

“We will film episodes. Our ideas are clean scenes. It will show people that establishments are doing what they need to follow procedures and keep people safe,” Soyombo continues.

During the ongoing pandemic, Lafayette’s economy took a hard hit.

Through local businesses partnerships, “ReStock” will hopefully show customers they can still have a little fun during the pandemic as long as they are doing it safely.

Soyombo adds, “Arts, music, restaurants, live events. We know we cannot have it like we use to. We can think of ways to do it safely, as long as protocols are being followed.”