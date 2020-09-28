Restaurant owner gives back to community with donated raffle tickets for a chance to win free vacation

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) When the pandemic hit, Nidal Balbeisi, owner of Baba KaBob House of Kabob in Lafayette, saw the need many college students are facing during this unprecedented time – the need to pay tuition and expenses.klfy

Balbeisi has chosen not only to help fund UL Kinesiology scholarships through the ULL Foundation with a generous donation to the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in Kinesiology, but also wants to give back to the community in a unique way.

Every year, Carol Trosclair raises money in memory of her son, David Trosclair, a former Kinesiology student who passed away accidentally in 2010 by selling $10 “Vacationing for Scholarships” raffle tickets to win a custom designed Vacation for 2 from Travel Machine.

Last week, Balbeisi announced that he was gifting Carol’s UL Kinesiology scholarship fundraiser with a $1,000 donation.

In return, he received 100 raffle tickets, each with an opportunity to win the grand prize of a free vacation for 2 of the winner’s choosing that comes with a $500 spending bonus. And, each raffle ticket also guarantees the recipient a free gift from a local business.

And now, Balbeisi wants to give away all 100 of the raffle tickets he purchased to anyone who likes and shares his video announcement of the giveaway. ( see link below)

“I am beyond grateful for local businessman, Nidal Balbeisi’s random act of kindness as not only does his generous donation benefit UL Kinesiology students, but 100 members of our community who are in need of a free vacation!”

To contact Carol, call her at 337-255-8155 or by email carol8155@cox-internet.com



